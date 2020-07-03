Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed. Matthew Newton
News

National travel baggage outlet falls victim to COVID-19

Matthew Newton
by
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATIONAL luggage outlet Bags to Go has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, entering voluntary administration on Friday.

Canberra-based insolvency and restructuring firm Slaven Torline was appointed administrators of Jimatty Investments Pty Ltd, which traded the Toowoomba Bags to Go Factory Outlet in Margaret St, as well as related companies Taslina Holdings Pty Ltd, and P & J Keogh Pty Ltd.

The companies traded as Bags to Go Group, Bags to Go Factory Outlet, Travelite Travelgoods, Bags to Go, Travelite, and Travelite Retail & Trend Bags.

Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.
Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.

Administrator Michael Slaven said COVID-19 and the cancellation of international travel "has had a direct impact on the business of the company and related company Taslina".

"There was a massive downturn in sales immediately in March this year, and it hasn't returned and it's unlikely to return in a hurry," he said.

Administrators are not trading the company's bricks and mortar stores, and are embarking on an expressions of interest campaign seeking a buyer.

A first meeting of creditors for the three companies will be held on August 4.

The EOI campaign will remain open until the end of August, Mr Slaven said. 

The company had stores in Queensland, South Australia, and the ACT, and continues to operate an online store out of Fyshwick, ACT. 

bags to go toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list voluntary administration
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        premium_icon Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        Motor Sports Changes to the format have proven to be more exciting for racers and spectators.

        Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        premium_icon Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        Business Now called the Reef Hotel, the premises was purchased by the Ganim family in...

        Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        premium_icon Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        Environment Colin Boyce MP’s comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane...

        Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        premium_icon Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        News The Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch is holding a celebration of VJ Day on August 15.