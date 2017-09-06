'National tragedy': Plea for action to fix the Bruce

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue took a 29-year-old man to hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Bororen on Tuesday.

AS THE council was discussing the desperate need for the Bruce Hwy to be upgraded yesterday, three crashes unfolded on the road.

There were two accidents near Miram Vale and one at Bororen.

Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill said it was time to get the highway "out of crisis".

Cr Churchill presented a motion to the council at yesterday's meeting calling for an update to the Bruce Highway Action Plan 'Out of the Crisis' Transport and Main Roads, October 2012.

He also wants a timeframe on when it will be up to a greater standard.

This will be presented at the Local Government Association of Queensland's annual conference, being held in Gladstone from October 16-18.

"It's a national tragedy to claim that the Bruce Hwy is our national highway," Cr Churchill said.

"There's nothing worse than our emergency services having to pick up a body off the highway."

Cr Churchill, who was a police officer in central Queensland, said the road was a "national disgrace".

"We are seeking the State Government to deliver a full and open, transparent plan and outcome from what is known as the 2012 crisis plan to fix the Bruce," he said.

"It should be a road of international standard."

Cr Churchill said the changing speed limits and lack of overtaking lanes were a major concern.

"I know that I have been told on a number of occasions it is being fixed," he said.

The councillor said what he wanted was a date for when the arterial road would be brought up to an adequate standard.

The council chose to put forward three other motions at the LGAQ for debate, including one dealing with flying foxes.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was an ongoing issue for all the region's communities.

"We need the state and the feds to get involved and sort this issue out once and for all," he said.

"At the end of the day they are causing issues in our community and we need to deal with those issues."

The motions will now go to the LGAQ motions committee to be fine-tuned.

Besides discussions on local government issues, the conference is expected to be a huge boost for Gladstone.

Cr Burnett said there would be more than 500 delegates here for the event.

"We are going to draw national attention to Gladstone ... during that conference," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls, the Queensland Governor and other government officials are expected in Gladstone for the conference.