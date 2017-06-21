25°
National star inspires and mentors Gladstone singers

Emily Pidgeon
| 21st Jun 2017 5:15 PM
MUSICAL MENTORING: Australian singer Katie Noonan held a workshop in Gladstone with some of the finalists from Songs That Made Me mentorship program.
MUSICAL MENTORING: Australian singer Katie Noonan held a workshop in Gladstone with some of the finalists from Songs That Made Me mentorship program.

AUSTRALIA singer songwriter Katie Noonan graced Gladstone yesterday, mentoring aspiring artists in an intimate workshop.

Run as part of the Songs That Made Me competition, Noonan said it was important to be able to support women in the industry.

"We had a wide range of singer songwriters with different backgrounds,” she said.

"I was inspired by their performances, I'm excited to find incredible women here in Gladstone.”

The mentorship program is run alongside the Queensland Music Festival where four Gladstone region women were chosen to be mentored by Noonan, Hayley Marsten, Leigh Carriage and other artists.

Selected for their original songs, Jessica Rose, Leah Chynoweth-Tidy, Leanne Brooker and Bronwyn Burke were excited to hear Noonan's feedback as well as being treated to a private performance.

Chynoweth-Tidy said she loved meeting the heroines of the industry.

"It's like gold,” she said.

"It was a safe space to share ourselves and be a bit vulnerable, reveal the real you.”

Yesterday was the first mentorship session where they will have another session today with music educator Leigh Carriage.

Next month, the four Gladstone region women will perform a free concert with Noonan and Martsen alongside other artists and a female only band.

