National Rugby Championship to kick off next month

KICK OFF: Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone will host the National Rugby Championships next month. Matt Taylor GLA050418MARL

AFTER the hype of the Brisbane Roar match, Gladstone is ready to once again show off its sporting complex hosting round five of the National Rugby Championships next month.

Bond University Queensland Country will take on opponents Brisbane City from 4pm on Saturday, September 28 at Marley Brown Oval.

The match is the annual Queensland derby in the NRC and will see the two sides contest the Andy Purcell Cup.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone had scored again, attracting another major sporting event to the region.

"There's something very exciting about our iconic Marley Brown Oval hosting a rugby game of this prestige,” Cr Burnett said.

"It highlights you don't need to live in a metropolitan area to have access to high-calibre sporting events, we can host them right here in Gladstone.”

Cr Burnett said the round robin tournament, hosted by Rugby Australia, was a competition for players following the Super Rugby season and would be live streamed by Rugby Australia. There will also be a preliminary match played and a women's 7s game.

"It gives players from Central Queensland the chance to play in front of a full stadium, and in front of some of Australia's top rugby union talent,” he said.

Queensland Country Head Coach Rod Seib said the team was excited to head to Central Queensland.

"We're really looking forward to taking our annual Queensland derby clash against Brisbane City to Gladstone,” he said.

"Queensland Country represents all the regional areas in Queensland and it's special to be able to travel each year and take games to different cities and towns around the state.”

Tickets will be on sale from Friday, August 30 online or through the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.