National Recycling Week: Buy it back and recycle a bargain

NATIONAL Recycling Week ends this Sunday and Planet Ark is sending it off with a new event - Buy It Back Day to mark this year's theme, What Goes Around: Why Buying Recycled Matters.

This weekend, the organisation is asking Gladstone residents to support the recycling industry by buying recycled products at an op shop, tip shop or other second-hand store.

A Plant Ark spokesman said doing so would ensure demand for recycled products, which leads to jobs, innovations and less waste in landfills.

"It's great for people to promote their local second-hand economy and contribute to Australia's oldest recycling industry, the op shop," he said.

"Otherwise, we want to thank Australians for another successful year of positive environmental action and wish everyone a Merry Christmas in advance."

You can take a snap of yourself with a bargain on Saturday and post online with the hashtag #buyitbackday.