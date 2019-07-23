National Pyjama Day a success in region

THE Pyjama Foundation has collected $700 so far from businesses and schools in the Gladstone region that participated in National Pyjama Day last Friday.

The event raises funds and awareness for children in foster care across the nation.

Participating businesses have until August to bank their funds, with some continuing their fundraising efforts into next month.

The Pyjama Foundation Central Queensland coordinator Andrea Patrick said Pyjama Day was a success in Gladstone and she was "more than happy” with the outcome.

Ms Patrick said she spent the day in her pyjamas and visited a number of the participants.

"It's lovely to see the awareness and the eagerness to help growing each year in our region,” she said.

"With a lot of businesses jumping behind the cause in the immediate lead-up to the day, it made it impossible for me to get around and visit all participants on the day.

"Each year more and more people are becoming aware of what we do and businesses are getting even more inventive in their fundraising efforts. It's amazing.”

Ms Patrick anticipates the final amount will be higher than $700 once all participants have banked their funds.

Ms Patrick said National Pyjama Day is for a "wonderful” cause which directly helps the community by supporting kids, carers and volunteers.

She said the foundation accepts donations all year round and was always looking for volunteers. "I have kids waiting to be matched with Pyjama Angels,” Ms Patrick said.