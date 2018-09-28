National Police Remembrance Day services on today

TODAY marks National Police Remembrance Day.

It's a time when officers and the community reflect on the vulnerable role of police and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on duty.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said when a police officer was killed in the line of duty, it had a ripple effect through the community.

"I guess whenever there is an officer injured or killed in the line of duty, it brings a reminder as to the dangers of our work," she said.

"Officers go out and try and keep the peace and good order so that we can have a good community.

"Families say goodbye to them and hope they come back at the end of their shift."

The event coincides with the Feast of the Archangel, St Michael, who fought against evil.

Since 1981 Police Remembrance Day has been a Queensland tradition but it has expanded in later years across the nation.

Saint Saviour's Anglican Church will today host a memorial service at 10am after a 9.30am march down Auckland St from the police station.

"We have officers, civilian staff, other emergency services, schools and community groups and our industrial neighbours who attend," Sen-Constable Wendy Brooks said.

Last night police hosted a candlelight vigil for the general public at Gladstone police station as part of the commemorations.

"We are thankful we have a community like Gladstone who support us and don't forget the role police play in the community," Sen-Constable Wendy Brooks said.