National firearms amnesty to begin July 1

A NATIONWIDE firearms amnesty will come into effect on Saturday July 1.

During the amnesty, which will last until September 30, anyone with unwanted or unregistered firearms (or firearm-related items) will be able to legally register or dispose of them at registered firearms dealers or police stations without facing a penalty.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said it was the first national amnesty enacted since the Howard Government introduced landmark reforms in the wake of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

"While there have been state-based amnesties since then, it is again time that we give every Australian the chance to dispose of firearms without fear of being prosecuted,” Mr Keenan said.

"This is as much about giving a family a chance to get rid of an old heirloom as it is about getting rid of guns off our streets.

"Sadly, as recent events have shown us, just one gun in the wrong hands can be deadly.”

Being caught with unregistered firearms in Queensland carries a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison as well as a potential fine of up to $60,000, depending on the categories and number of weapons possessed.

There will be no cost for handing in firearms or related items - including ammunition, vests, knives and even crossbows - during the amnesty.

Current Queensland firearms licence holders will be given the opportunity to register unlicensed firearms during the amnesty, providing they hold the appropriate licence category.

If they don't hold a licence or the appropriate category of licence, they will be able to lodge an application to register the firearms, which will be kept safe pending the outcome of the licence application.

Anyone not wishing to register or sell firearms they surrender will see those firearms destroyed.

Information about how and where to surrender firearms or related items - including ammunition, vests, knives and even crossbows - is available here.