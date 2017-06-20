National company puts faith in Gladstone

COMPANY FAITH: The new Shine Lawyers Gladstone branch said the demand from the Gladstone region had been quite substantial.

THE newest law firm to hit our streets has opened its doors with the aim to help ordinary people.

Shine Lawyers general manager regional Queensland James Hickman said the firm opened a branch in Gladstone to cater for the high demand it had received.

"Based on the size of the market, we do have branches in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg and we were servicing the Gladstone market remotely from those two locations,” Mr Hickman said.

"We thought it a good idea to also have a stronger presence in the Gladstone economy as well.”

Mr Hickman said although it had been weeks since opening, Shine Lawyers Gladstone branch had received positive feedback from clients.

Typically aimed at "blue collar workers”, the firm only works on cases from regular people, not large companies.

"The Shine focus is we stand up for the little guy, we don't represent big businesses,” Mr Hickman said. "We represent individuals wronged in some way and help them get the justice they deserve.”

With the team having worked in regional Queensland, Mr Hickman said the firm understood the issues impacting the region.

Shine Lawyers filed a multi-million dollar claim against a group of Queensland mining companies on behalf of a former worker impacted by black lung.

Covering cases including workplace injuries, motor vehicle accidents, superannuation, disability claims and public accidents, Mr Hickman said their national presence meant Gladstone would receive high quality work.

Through strong ties to the community, Mr Hickman said he had worked in north Queensland for many years, making him appreciate the importance of small communities.

"It means we have better outcomes for clients ... even higher quality of legal service with no high cost associated with it,” he said.

While the current Gladstone economy has seen businesses shut their doors, Mr Hickman said the firm was confident in Gladstone. `

"We are very committed to servicing the Gladstone economy and see great potential,” he said.

"There has been enough interest within the region to warrant us opening, it's really based on market opportunities.”