National broadcaster showcases the best of Capricorn Coast

Tim Davies aboard the Keppel Explorer with the Today film crew and tour operator Scott Ryan.

Tim Davies aboard the Keppel Explorer with the Today film crew and tour operator Scott Ryan.

A national broadcaster is in town to showcase what the Capricorn Coast has to offer tourists now that the Sunshine State’s borders are open.

Today Show weather presenter Tim Davies is in the middle of his third trip to the Rockhampton area organised by Capricorn Enterprise.

Capricorn Enterprise estimated the television coverage was worth $600,000 of advertising each day.

“I’ve travelled over so many different parts of the country and Queensland as well, and it’s amazing how much is on offer here,” Mr Davies said.

“I have a different office every single day of the working week and travel all around this wonderful country of ours.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be exploring our own backyard – we’ve done some amazing stuff.”

Tim Davies at Capricorn Caves with the Nine film crew and cave staff.

Mr Davies broadcast from the Capricorn Caves and GKI earlier this week, and he will soon visit Pumpkin Island and Henderson Park Farm Retreat.

He said his favourite destination was probably Yeppoon, but there were many experiences that he’d “never, ever forget”.

“I was thinking about it earlier just how much I’ve done in this one particularly area,” Mr Davies said.

“I love Yeppoon: I went for a swim in Yeppoon Lagoon today (Tuesday). September last year I did a broadcast there with the kids from St Brendan’s and St Ursula’s.

“I love Rocky, the CBD. I joined a couple of the boys from Rockhampton Grammar School last year, and we rode down the Fitzroy.

“Byfield National Park, sensational. The morning we did at Emu Park – I rode a camel.

“There’s still so much to explore. I think that speaks volumes about what you guys have here in your backyard.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said she was thrilled to have the film crew return to the region.

“We work very closely with our operators who are obviously key to the success of these visits,” she said.

“When we compare the coverage that we’ve received even to other destinations in Queensland, it’s been exceptionally high, and that’s because we’ve developed a good working relationship with the production and the team at the Today Show: they love working with us and they love this destination.”

The Today Show has commercial agreements with Tourism Australia and Capricorn Enterprise.