Nate does it again and get MA glory for Gladstone club

MARTIAL ARTS: It was a big weekend for the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy Muay Thai team as they travelled to South East Queensland for full contact Muay Thai fights.

Saturday saw 15-year-old Trinity McKenzie have her first attempt at full contact fighting in Toowoomba on the WKA promotion.

She showed strong determination and strong technique landing big punches and knees in the three-round fight, but came up short on the judges cards loosing a close points decision.

Twelve-year-Hayden Clement was up next on the same card and took the fight straight to his opponent.

Hayden was the more aggressive fighter in all three rounds landing big kicks to the body and leg and took the unanimous points decision from the judges in the end.

Khiya Moore, 14, was slated to fight on the same event, but was disappointed when the bout was cancelled at the last minute.

The team then drove to Brisbane to fight on the ISKA World Title event 'Total Kaos 3'.

Nate Gourley, 11, and Ryan Lambert were well prepared for the night with Lambert stepping up for a shot at the Australian Title Belt.

Lambert was up for the fight his life taking on one of Queensland young gun Muay Thai fighters with more than 20 bouts on his record and having taken the fight on only a weeks' notice to fill in for a pull out.

He started well, landing some nice jabs and leg kicks while his opponent showed his speed early with leg kicks, head kicks and hooks.

It was one of the hooks that spelled the beginning of the end for Lambert when he got clipped on the back of the head, and stunned, went down for his first standing count.

Even while hurt he continued to take the fight to his opponent, but never fully recovered from the first knock-down and the referee stopped the bout in the first round.

Nate stepped into the Muay Thai ring for the sixth time against a highly touted opponent but was not to be underdone.

Nate set the pace from the first bell with relentless forward pressure landing big kicks and huge punch combinations.

His opponent was very strong fighting back and pushing Nate backwards at every opportunity, but Nate threw combination after combination until the final bell taking the unanimous judges decision for his fourth win from six fights.

"I am so very proud and impressed by all our fighters," said head coach Rob McIntyre.

"They all fought as hard as they could and left nothing in the ring.

"I was pretty happy to get feedback from trainers, promoters and spectators that again our fighters showed not only huge heart but also great conditioning and excellent technique.

"It is what our fighters are known for, being tough but being very technical win, lose or draw."

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand and is literally translated as "Thaiboxing" with fighters using full contact strikes to all areas of the body that include punches, kicks, knees and even elbows.

The Gladstone Martial Arts Academy offer kids classes in MuayThai/Kickboxing for kids aged six-14.

Beginners always welcome and the children do not have to compete to take part, they can just train for the fun and the confidence.