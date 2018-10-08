Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalia Muszkat will be nominating to run in the council election.
Natalia Muszkat will be nominating to run in the council election. Mike Richards GLA040918GICO
News

Natalia is keen and ready to step into Cindi's shoes

Gregory Bray
by
8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATALIA Muszkat admits former councillor Cindi Bush left some pretty big shoes to fill.

"There's going to be a big hole with her departure, she was a great community advocate," Ms Muszkat said.

"I worked with Cindi on a number of projects, we have similar interests in a lot of areas.

"I look after numerous community services, art and culture groups and I think I'm the perfect fit to continue her work."

Ms Muszkat narrowly missed out on being elected for Local Government in 2016.

"I thought long and hard about my commitment to the role," she said.

"I want to be part of what makes this region better.

"I've never been one to stand back and do nothing.

"My passion and commitment to serve on council is still strong and the opportunity to stand again came with Cindi's resignation."

Ms Muszkat said she has a firm grasp of what a councillors responsibilities are.

"I have a very good idea of what I can and can't do in the role," she said.

"It's one thing to have a passion to serve, but it needs to be coupled with intelligence.

"Things need to be rational, business cases have to be prepared thoroughly and you need to work with other people to understand what the best options are for outcomes.

"I've been helping people, organisations and community groups for over 10 years."

She added that Gladstone is facing some challenges.

"I support Council's Corporate Plan with all the changes they are hoping to implement," she said.

"It resonates with a lot of the things I do already.

"We definitely need to diversify the local economy, especially when it comes to investing in tourism, community groups and not for profit organisations like the NDIS which employ a huge number of people in Gladstone.

"But there's so much more we can do to help individuals, groups and businesses.

"To help them understand where to find the information they need to grow.

"It's a very exciting time."

For further information visit, 'Natalia Muszkat - Community Matters' online.

Related Items

candidate cindi bush council election gladstone regional council natalia muszkat
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PUMPED UP: Water board explores energy opportunities

    premium_icon PUMPED UP: Water board explores energy opportunities

    Environment GLADSTONE Area Water Board is exploring opportunities to develop a pumped hydro energy storage project in the region.

    • 8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    BY-ELECTION: Gladstone council nominations to open soon

    premium_icon BY-ELECTION: Gladstone council nominations to open soon

    News Nominations will officially open soon

    • 8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Large crowds turn out for Under the Trees festival

    premium_icon Large crowds turn out for Under the Trees festival

    News We'll have the same set up next year

    • 8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Col plans unique move to serve ratepayers if elected

    premium_icon Col plans unique move to serve ratepayers if elected

    News I wanted to get in and running early with a grass-roots campaign

    • 8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners