Natalia is keen and ready to step into Cindi's shoes

Natalia Muszkat will be nominating to run in the council election. Mike Richards GLA040918GICO

NATALIA Muszkat admits former councillor Cindi Bush left some pretty big shoes to fill.

"There's going to be a big hole with her departure, she was a great community advocate," Ms Muszkat said.

"I worked with Cindi on a number of projects, we have similar interests in a lot of areas.

"I look after numerous community services, art and culture groups and I think I'm the perfect fit to continue her work."

Ms Muszkat narrowly missed out on being elected for Local Government in 2016.

"I thought long and hard about my commitment to the role," she said.

"I want to be part of what makes this region better.

"I've never been one to stand back and do nothing.

"My passion and commitment to serve on council is still strong and the opportunity to stand again came with Cindi's resignation."

Ms Muszkat said she has a firm grasp of what a councillors responsibilities are.

"I have a very good idea of what I can and can't do in the role," she said.

"It's one thing to have a passion to serve, but it needs to be coupled with intelligence.

"Things need to be rational, business cases have to be prepared thoroughly and you need to work with other people to understand what the best options are for outcomes.

"I've been helping people, organisations and community groups for over 10 years."

She added that Gladstone is facing some challenges.

"I support Council's Corporate Plan with all the changes they are hoping to implement," she said.

"It resonates with a lot of the things I do already.

"We definitely need to diversify the local economy, especially when it comes to investing in tourism, community groups and not for profit organisations like the NDIS which employ a huge number of people in Gladstone.

"But there's so much more we can do to help individuals, groups and businesses.

"To help them understand where to find the information they need to grow.

"It's a very exciting time."

For further information visit, 'Natalia Muszkat - Community Matters' online.