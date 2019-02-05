Nashos need help to find new members

THEY almost wound up last year but like other Australians who served in military training or active service, they refused to take a backward step.

The Gladstone branch of "Nashos" - National Servicemen's Association - is facing a member shortage and members hope to increase the longevity of the branch.

"Nasho" is an Australian slang term for compulsory national service in Australia's military services with today's Nashos having been involved in two schemes - Malaya and Vietnam.

From 1951 to 1959 the concern was Malaya and 18-year-olds were compulsorily called up (conscripted) and served three months full-time training and three years in Citizen Military Forces.

Next was the Vietnam War where 20-year-olds were called up from 1962 to 1967 and served two years including in Vietnam.

Gladstone branch president Noel Bowley and members Graham Fenton and Greg Hill are in good health, but would like to see a boost in their numbers.

"There was the two lots of national service - the ones who were old enough to remember were 1951 to 1959 in Malaya and then of course you had the Vietnam ones that went on to 1972," Mr Bowley said.

"They were 18 to 20 years old and I'd be one of the youngest because I was on the tail end of the three-month Nasho. A lot of those people are (now) over 80 so they're starting to lose a bit of energy in terms of being involved with committee work."

National Servicemen's Association Gladstone branch president Noel Bowley with members Graham Fenton and Greg Hill. Gladstones Nashos are calling for new members to join or old members to return to the association. Matt Taylor GLA300119NASH

The Gladstone Nashos meet for a monthly lunch with a formal meeting taking place every second month.

"We have a counter lunch at the Rocky Glen and every second month we'll have a business meeting," Mr Bowley said.

"People have to send out notices, write out minutes and still do some treasurer's work."

But Gladstone's current Nashos are beginning to find that difficult with reducing numbers.

"The message we want to get out is that we are all getting old and there are Nashos out there in Gladstone that have never been members of our association and they've probably done that for a good reason," Mr Fenton said.

Mr Fenton speculated that people not wanting to put their hand up may come down to psychological reasons such as PTSD.

"Most of the people who ever went to Vietnam really don't want to be involved with these type of organisations... but some of them may not know we exist.

"Maybe there are younger people out there that can fill the role of secretary or treasurer.

"Last year it was getting to a stage where they had difficulty filling positions and there was some suggestion they wanted to wind the association up, but we voted against that.

"Our annual meeting is on February 20 so we're looking to give ourselves a bit of a boost."

National Servicemen's Association Gladstone branch members Greg Hill and Graham Fenton with president Noel Bowley outside of the Gladstone Maritime Museum. Matt Taylor GLA300119NASH

Mr Hill said the Nashos were similar but not the same as the RSL.

"The RSL is symbolically there for your returned soldiers and is often thought of as a place to download your (war stories) and your past experiences - Vietnam Vets weren't in that classification because they had a lot of horrible experiences over there and most of them have shut themselves away," he said.

"I think it's important that as a group we don't have any (war story) experiences and it's more of a social thing, which may pick up some of these ex-Vietnam people who aren't threatened by the threat of being put on the mat and someone saying 'what did you do?' and they feel pressured and back out."

Nashos wishing to become involved in the Gladstone branch can call Noel on 4979 1947 or 0488 791 999.