Nasal spray vaccine ‘attacks’ coronavirus

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

A nasal spray that “attacks” Covid-19 could soon be an alternative form of vaccine protection against the virus.

Brisbane researchers from the Nucleus Network are seeking 60 volunteers to participate in a groundbreaking study.

“The goal of the study is to determine the safety of the vaccine and measure how strongly it triggers the body’s immune response,” the Nucleus Network explains on its website.

“Blood samples will be taken to assess whether there are antibodies to the vaccine and whether this response will protect you from getting infected with coronavirus in the future.”

The researchers say participants will not be exposed to or infected with the virus.

“If you have already received a Covid-19 vaccine you are not suitable for this study,” they said.

Dr Paul Griffin from the Nucleus Network said the aim was to “attack the virus as it enters”.

“Some will receive it via a more traditional route in the arm, so in a muscle in the arm, and some will receive the vaccine intra-nasally,” he told 9 News.

Other vaccines mostly protect against developing severe symptoms of Covid-19, but this one has been designed to prevent infection.

“If we give a vaccine that generates a strong immune response, that’s given intra-nasally, and reduces the chances of people getting infected, then that will certainly help us control the pandemic,” Dr Griffin said.

“If all goes according to plan and it proves as safe and successful as we think, then this vaccine will also go through the different stages of clinical trials fairly quickly, and so it might be something that’s available in a year or two.”

The trial has been approved by an independent ethics committee and participants will be paid.

