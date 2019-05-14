NAPLAN: Thousands of students undergo testing

TEST-READY: Trinity College students Mia Nicolaai (Year 7), Flinn Towner (Year 5) and Louisa King (Year 3) with principal Stephen Babbage and deputy principal Kelly Dernehl.

THOUSANDS of Gladstone students will undergo NAPLAN testing this week, some taking the test for the first time.

Students at Trinity College will be among more than 260,000 school students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 across Queensland taking the test.

Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage said his school ensured students were familiar with the NAPLAN process.

"We deliberately rearranged our learning plan for the year to make sure the kinds of learning that'll help our students in NAPLAN before the test,” MrBabbage said.

Results from last year's test showed Trinity's Year5 students exceeded national standards in spelling, grammar and numeracy - an improvement over 2017.

Mr Babbage said while it was good news, their staff was looking more at how those students progressed in their education overall.

"Comparing data over two years is actually more useful than comparing over just one year to another.”

Education minister Grace Grace said the test was one of a number of tools for teachers to monitor students' progress.

"Queensland achieved some of its highest ever NAPLAN results in 2018, building on a long-term trend of positive literacy and numeracy results across the state,” MsGrace said.

She urged parents and children to remain calm.

"I want Queensland kids to give 100 per cent as they would any other form of assessment.”

