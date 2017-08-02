NAPLAN results for Gladstone schools released

THE Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority yesterday released the raw NAPLAN data for schools' achievements in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The 2017 NAPLAN results are measured across five different test areas: Reading, Writing, Spelling, Grammar and Punctuation, and Numeracy.

According to the results, a large portion of Gladstone schools scored over 500 in each of the five subjects.

Amongst the primary schools with leading test scores were Tannum Sands State School, St Francois Catholic Primary School and Gladstone Central State School.

Faith Baptist Christian College came in ahead of a lot of Gladstone schools, achieving a score of 602 in the 0 Grammar and Punctuation test.

Closely following that score was Benaraby State School with a score of 585.

Scoring most consistently across all areas were both Tannum Sands State School and Gladstone Central State School. While strong across the board, their best results stemmed from the Reading tests.

The highest scoring Secondary School results came from Faith Baptist Christian School, Tannum Sands State School and Trinity College.

All three schools performed exceptionally, however the best result came from Faith Baptist College. The score of 602 was achieved in the year 9 Grammar and Punctuation category.

Both Toolooa State High and Tannum Sands State High School achieved high results in the Year 9 Numeracy Category, tying with Faith Baptist Christian School.

Gladstone schools NAPLAN highlights:

Benaraby State School had the second-best Year 3 Reading result, scoring 502. The school also had the second-best Year 5 Writing result.

Tannum Sands State School had the second-highest Reading score in Year 5, with a 521.

Gladstone Central State School was in the top four schools for the Year 5 spelling test.

St Francis Catholic Primary School had the fourth-highest Year 3 Numeracy score, following Tannum Sands State School in third.

The highest scoring NAPLAN test in Gladstone was a 602 in the Year 9 Grammar and Punctuation category. The result was achieved by Faith Baptist Christian College.

Tannum Sands Year 9 Numeracy score came in only one point behind Faith Baptist Christian College, the former scoring a 594 and the latter at 595.

Tying with Faith Baptist Christian College for the best Numeracy score was Toolooa State High School.

Trinity College, Tooloos State High School and Tannum Sands State High School all had Year 9 Reading scores within 10 points of each other.

Chanel College had one of the highest scores across all five categories for both Year 7 and Year 9.

Tannum Sands State School and Miriam Vale State School were amongst the lowest Year 7 Reading scores in Gladstone.