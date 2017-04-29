Nannygai no longer Dean's white whale

FINALLY: Dean Meredith with a 3.1kg large-mouth nannygai he caught about daybreak on Saturday morning.

THE large-mouth nannygai has been Dean Meredith's white whale for as long as he can remember.

"I've been trying (to catch one) for years," he said.

Early Saturday morning the Agnes Water local and three mates took their boat out about 25km off the coast and bagged a freezer full of the crimson fish, also known as saddletail snapper.

"We couldn't believe it. We had four of us on board and that was the first time for any of us catching nannygai," Dean said.

"We came back at 9am with nine of them."

A fisherman through and through, Dean said it was the first time he had managed to attend the HookUp.

"I think time and work just got in the way," he said.

"I've seen it in the paper and always thought it looked like a lovely event.

"I should have been here years ago."

Dean said the key to catching nannygai was timing and patience.

"I caught this one just on daybreak, and we were out there since about 1am," he said.

"They're very technical, a very tentative biter.

"You've got to take your time for their bite, let them take the hook.

"It's a good time of year for them, they've come in closer to shore so you don't have to travel far.

"We're going to try and go back out (today) and maybe get a bigger one."