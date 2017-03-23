Nanna busted after her day on the champers

One woman had too many champagnes and was caught over the limit at Tannum Sands.

A GRANDMOTHER who blew three times the limit after sipping champagne at Tannum Sands had never been in any trouble before.

Her appearance before Gladstone Magistrates Court was the first time Jennifer Susan Yates had to answer to the law.

Yates was stopped on Pacific Ave in Tannum Sands for a random breath test this week.

The 72-year-old proceeded to return a reading of 0.163.

Yates pleaded guilty and told the court she was visiting her daughter from New South Wales but would be returning home soon.

She said she'd had a couple of champagnes that day, but made a last-minute decision to drive to the TAB because a family member's horse was racing.

Yates apologised profusely for her behaviour and said nothing like the incident had ever happened to her before.

Magistrate Melanie Ho agreed, and said it was remarkable a woman of Yates's age had no criminal or traffic history whatsoever.

Yates said she believed hot weather may have been a factor in her high reading, because she was still adjusting to the Queensland heat.

She said recent weight loss may also have had an affect.

"I'd also been baking that day but hadn't had anything to eat myself,” Yates said.

"Perhaps in my age it's hitting me a bit harder than it used to.”

Ms Ho fined Yates $300 and disqualified her licence for six months.

The disqualification would also apply in NSW.

"At least you had a good day, and were drinking champagne,” Ms Ho said.

"Next time your daughter will have to visit you.”