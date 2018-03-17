Naming and shaming this week's drink drivers

GUILTY: Four people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

At the top of the list by a long shot was 29-year-old Charlie Pori.

Pori was pulled over on Goondoon St and blew a blood alcohol content reading of .206 per cent.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

Luke Owen Oakes, 21, recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .17 per cent after he was stopped by police on Auckland St.

He was fined $1050 and disqualified for six months.

47-year-old Scott Ernest Rowe was fined $1000 and disqualified for one month after blowing a .126.

He was stopped along Col Brown Ave.

Last on this week's list was Graham Ross Hutton, 56, who returned a blood alcohol content reading of .095.

He was pulled over on Worthington Rd, Turkey Beach and fined $500.

Hutton was disqualified from driving for six months.