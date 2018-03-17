Naming and shaming this week's drink drivers
FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.
At the top of the list by a long shot was 29-year-old Charlie Pori.
Pori was pulled over on Goondoon St and blew a blood alcohol content reading of .206 per cent.
He was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.
Luke Owen Oakes, 21, recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .17 per cent after he was stopped by police on Auckland St.
He was fined $1050 and disqualified for six months.
47-year-old Scott Ernest Rowe was fined $1000 and disqualified for one month after blowing a .126.
He was stopped along Col Brown Ave.
Last on this week's list was Graham Ross Hutton, 56, who returned a blood alcohol content reading of .095.
He was pulled over on Worthington Rd, Turkey Beach and fined $500.
Hutton was disqualified from driving for six months.