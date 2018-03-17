Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUILTY: Four people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.
GUILTY: Four people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week. Max Fleet
Crime

Naming and shaming this week's drink drivers

Sarah Steger
by
17th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

At the top of the list by a long shot was 29-year-old Charlie Pori.

Pori was pulled over on Goondoon St and blew a blood alcohol content reading of .206 per cent.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

Luke Owen Oakes, 21, recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .17 per cent after he was stopped by police on Auckland St.

He was fined $1050 and disqualified for six months.

47-year-old Scott Ernest Rowe was fined $1000 and disqualified for one month after blowing a .126.

He was stopped along Col Brown Ave.

Last on this week's list was Graham Ross Hutton, 56, who returned a blood alcohol content reading of .095.

He was pulled over on Worthington Rd, Turkey Beach and fined $500.

Hutton was disqualified from driving for six months.

Related Items

crime drink driving gladstonecourt police
Gladstone Observer
Survey says business confidence is rising

Survey says business confidence is rising

News First results from the 2018 Boom, Bust, Recharge survey show positivity returning.

'One stop shop' for health needs coming to Gladstone

'One stop shop' for health needs coming to Gladstone

News $3million in funding makes precinct another step closer.

Up-cycle as well as recycle for Global Recycling Day

Up-cycle as well as recycle for Global Recycling Day

News Second hand shops like St Vinnies are onto something.

European tourists lapping up SGBR in record numbers

European tourists lapping up SGBR in record numbers

Travel Tourism figures confirm record numbers at SGBR.

Local Partners