Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Names of five murder accused revealed

12th Mar 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR more people have been charged over the murder of Brisbane mother of two Megan Kirley who was found shot in the head at her Karawatha home last month.

Emma Louise Hinds, 42, Kobe Daniel Oram, 21, Geoffrey Dale Granz Glenn, 31, and Cameron Lindsay Witoko, 28, have all been charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on February 9.

A QPS spokesman said all four people were arrested on Monday throughout the day.

The co-accused were remanded in custody after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They are due to reappear in the same court on April 1.

A fifth person, Stafford Emmerson, 40, was charged with her murder on March 4.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Mercy Health in discussions for hospital sale

    premium_icon BREAKING: Mercy Health in discussions for hospital sale

    Breaking In a letter sent to staff and stakeholders today Mercy Health said the decision had not been made lightly.

    • 12th Mar 2019 1:16 PM
    Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    News Early retirement and holiday around Australia on the cards.

    AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    premium_icon AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    Health Tannum Sands is a step closer to gaining aged care services.

    Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    premium_icon Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    News More than 200 people got online to help choose the name.