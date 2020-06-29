NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

Krysta, who uncovered her passion in teaching while she was working at GPC, with her son Cameron.

TWO students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program.

Harrison Smith and Krysta Alexander are this year’s successful applicants and will both receive financial support from GPC, to help them on their tertiary journey.

Both students were also recipients of GPC’s Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow Secondary School program in 2016.

Krysta, who is studying a Bachelor of Secondary Education, said she uncovered her passion in teaching while she was working at GPC.

“I made the leap to follow my career dream in teaching four years ago after working with trainees at the Port, my role enabled me to mentor them,” she said.

“I realised I was good at something I really enjoyed and with the help of the Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program I was confident to just go for it.”

Krysta is now expected to graduate from CQUniversity in 2022.

“My son Cameron is 16 months old so life has been a juggle working part-time and studying full-time but the program has really helped me balance it out financially,” she said.

“I’m starting a role as an indigenous support worker at Toolooa State High and I am also going to be doing some mentoring at CQUni with indigenous students.

“I feel like I’m doing everything I love, all I want to do is help people and I couldn’t have done it without the support from GPC.”

Former Agnes Water student leader Harrison Smith is now in his second year of completing a double degree of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Tasmania.

“The scholarship will assist in removing the financial barrier allowing for significant time spent on studies to achieve my goal,” Harrison said.

The program is part of GPC’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) to increase opportunities for members of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander communities in the areas in which GPC operates.