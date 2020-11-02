NAMED: The top 4 Gladstone footballers to watch next season

The top four Gladstone footballers to watch for next season have been revealed by a legendary local coach.

AS Gladstone’s soccer season begins to wind down for another year, one passionate coach has collated a list of players to watch for next season.

With an emphasis on youth, Clinton Football Club’s Division One boss Jeff “Jacko” Jackson’s list is not shy of potential or pace.

“They are all teenagers but playing for top teams in the region and are top quality,” Jackson said.

Note: The following list appears in no particular order.

J acob Downey, 19 – Boyne Island Tannum Sands Football Club

“Jacob is quickly becoming the main man at BITS Football Club,” Jackson said.

“He is clearly their talisman.

“A scoring central midfielder who is aggressive, highly competitive and has huge potential.”

Dylan Walz, 18 – Central Football Club

“Dylan is a player who is skilful, versatile and an all-round footballer,” Jackson said.

“He can play anywhere on the field at a high level.

“He has added to Central’s goal threat this year and will continue to do so for years to come.”

Liam Stephen, 19 – Clinton Football Club

“Liam is already a key man and leader of the line at ‘the Greens’,” Jackson said.

“He is blessed with a football brain, is highly aware of his surroundings and always dangerous.

“He is a super footballer.”

Tai Doran, 19 – Clinton Football Club

“Tai is a player who is blessed with raw pace, scoring intent and physicality,” Jackson said.

“If Tai can harness the little things in his game he has the ability to be a match winner for sure in years to come.”