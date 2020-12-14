NAMED, SHAMED: 19 drink and drug drivers in court

HERE are just a few of the drink and drug drivers who have recently fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Brendan Francis Fleming, 28, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Ironbark on September 12.

Fined $600 and licence disqualified for five months.

Bienfait Kwana, 25, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Greenbank on August 22.

Fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Kurt Wayne Parnaby, 40, from Ipswich, was fined $500 and licence disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Dinmore on September 24.

Craig Anthony Patterson, 43, from Karalee, lost his licence for four months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and on L/P licence in Karana Downs on July 13.

Jason Ron Maycock, 48, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Tivoli on June 24. Fined $450 and disqualified for three months.

Zak De Jong, 25, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Swanbank on September 17. Disqualified for three months and fined $200.

Katie Aileen Hogbin, 29, from Fairney View, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Pine Mountain on May 3. Fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

David Edward Gill, 72, from Esk, pleaded guilty to drink driving in South Townsville on July 16. Fined $400 and licence disqualified for two months.

Rodney Ian Knack, 62, from Tallegalla, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.077) at Marburg on October 2.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said that when intercepted, Knack told police he drank a half glass of wine in the morning and later drank two beers at the Sundowner pub. Fined $350 and licence disqualified for one month.

Ashley Joseph Anderson, 33, from Acacia Ridge, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank on July 26.

Received a one month jail order, which was suspended, and licence disqualified for three months.

Dean George Brennan, 44, from Bundamba, 44, pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence suspended at Ipswich on September 17.

Fined $1000 and disqualified for six months.

Ethan Maximilian Covill, 18, from Rocklea, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Gailes on September 5. Lost his licence for three months and fined $400.

Martine Byose, 19, from Doolandella, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to comply with condition of learning licence at Redbank Plains on October 19.

Fined $713 and disqualified for three months.

Courteney Lee Shanks, 22, from Pacific Pines, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on October 17. Fined $400 and disqualified for four months.

Shawn Ray Stephens Wehlisch, 32, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 19. Disqualified for three months.

Daniel Luke Cullen, 27, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to failing a provide a breath sample at Ipswich on September 12.

Disqualified for seven months and fined $800.

Jabin Lee Giblett, 26, from Pullenvale, was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Yamanto on October 18.

Paul Roy Johnstone, 51, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Ipswich on June 24, Fined $400 and disqualified for three months.

James Patrick Stewart, 35, from Clunes in NSW, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Peak Crossing on February 14. Fined $350 and disqualified for one month.