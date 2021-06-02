Businesses with suspended licences must provide the industry watchdog with the required information by December 31.

Six Central Queensland builders have had their licences suspended by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission for failing to submit financial information.

The law requires all building and construction licensees to prove their financial viability each year.

The businesses below are required to stop work until they provide the building industry watchdog with their information, the deadline for which is December 31.

Balasong Pty Limited

McCoy Investments

Nolnah Pty Ltd

Oaka Constructions QLD Pty Ltd

Schulz Developments Pty Ltd

Shane Johannes Joseph Noy

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said: “It’s important that the QBCC ensures a level playing field for those who do the right thing and who have lodged their financial information as required by law.

“After numerous opportunities to submit, and following a thorough regulatory process, the QBCC had no choice but to suspend a total of 136 licences last month.

“If the majority of licensees can meet their obligations by lodging, it’s appropriate that we take this action against those who have failed to comply with these important requirements.

“These licensees have an allowable annual turnover of between $800,001 and $30 million, they are medium to large companies with a considerable footprint.

“In a building boom like we’re seeing, it’s imperative that when a homeowner hires a builder or a tradie, they know that the job will be completed.

“We see the devastation of company collapses and the impact they have on consumers who are left with incomplete projects or homes, we also see the devastation insolvencies have on subcontractors who are owed money.”

Originally published as Named: Regulator suspends licences of six CQ builders