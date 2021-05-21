Menu
Named: Philip St Precinct Committee revealed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st May 2021 12:00 AM
An advisory committee has been established for the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

In a general meeting on May 18, Gladstone Regional Council welcomed five members of the community to join an advisory committee for the precinct.

Cecelia Eggmolesse, Christine Ward, Kate Dufty, Monica Mattingley and Supria Singh will join Salvation Army lieutenant Chris Ford and GAPDL Communities 4 Children Shakira Raymond to look after the facility.

Community Development and Events general manager Kylie Lee said the advisory committee was made up of community leaders in targeted sectors.

“In February council approved the model where council would run the model under guidance of an advisory committee which was made up community leaders in targeted sectors,” she said.

Engagement and Partnerships manager Lee Griffiths said Ms Eggmolesse would represent the indigenous committee, Ms Ward would represent the senior committee, Ms Dufty would represent people with disabilities, Ms Mattingley would represent the youth committee and Ms Singh would represent the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse community.

“It was really exciting to see members with such an asset to the community with a broad range of skills,” Mr Griffiths said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the Philip St project was really moving ahead in terms of business.

Councillors Desley O’Grady and Natalia Muszkat were also voted to join the committee as council representatives.

