NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence
A NUMBER of Gladstone motorists pleaded guilty to various unlicensed driving offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Kristie Lee Atkinson, 31, was caught driving on September 5 driving after she didn’t renew her licence after a disqualification.
The court heard she had a history of unlicensed driving.
She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Zachariah Luke Johnson, 34, also didn’t reapply for a licence after disqualification.
He was caught driving on September 2 however he told police he was aware he was disqualified and had known for two months.
He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Craig Anthony Hawkins, 36, was unlicensed due to demerit point suspension.
When he was pulled over in West Gladstone on September 5 he told police he was unaware he was suspended.
The court was told he’d recently moved homes and hadn’t received correspondence.
He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Read about more unlicensed drivers:
UNLICENSED DRIVERS: Five motorists who stuffed up
‘You can either rot in a jail cell or sort yourself out’