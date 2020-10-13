NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

Kristie Atkinson, Craig Hawkins and Zachariah Johnson pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving charges.

Kristie Atkinson, Craig Hawkins and Zachariah Johnson pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving charges.

A NUMBER of Gladstone motorists pleaded guilty to various unlicensed driving offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kristie Lee Atkinson, 31, was caught driving on September 5 driving after she didn’t renew her licence after a disqualification.

The court heard she had a history of unlicensed driving.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Zachariah Luke Johnson, 34, also didn’t reapply for a licence after disqualification.

He was caught driving on September 2 however he told police he was aware he was disqualified and had known for two months.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Craig Anthony Hawkins, 36, was unlicensed due to demerit point suspension.

When he was pulled over in West Gladstone on September 5 he told police he was unaware he was suspended.

The court was told he’d recently moved homes and hadn’t received correspondence.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read about more unlicensed drivers:

UNLICENSED DRIVERS: Five motorists who stuffed up

‘You can either rot in a jail cell or sort yourself out’

’Meth’ turned out to be something else