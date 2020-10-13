Menu
Crime

NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 12:08 PM
A NUMBER of Gladstone motorists pleaded guilty to various unlicensed driving offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kristie Lee Atkinson, 31, was caught driving on September 5 driving after she didn’t renew her licence after a disqualification.

The court heard she had a history of unlicensed driving.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Zachariah Luke Johnson, 34, also didn’t reapply for a licence after disqualification.

He was caught driving on September 2 however he told police he was aware he was disqualified and had known for two months.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Craig Anthony Hawkins, 36, was unlicensed due to demerit point suspension.

When he was pulled over in West Gladstone on September 5 he told police he was unaware he was suspended.

The court was told he’d recently moved homes and hadn’t received correspondence.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Gladstone Observer

