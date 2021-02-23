NAMED: Mayor’s 2021 charity ball beneficiaries

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett with representatives from the organisations which Gladstone Regional Council recently named as beneficiaries of the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett recently revealed four local organisations as the beneficiaries of the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball.

Charities Gladstone Mindcare and Roseberry Gladstone, Aboriginal community controlled health organisation Nhulundu Health Service and international service Zonta Club of Gladstone were selected.

The 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball, held biennially, will this year be held on Saturday, May 29, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC).

Tickets go on sale for the event from 9am on March 1, including an early bird special for the month of March.

Designed around the theme “Starry Night”, Mayor Burnett said this year’s Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball was set to be a night to remember.

“This is a fantastic event that brings the community together to experience a gala evening of food, wine, music and dancing, all the while fundraising for local charities,” Cr Burnett said.

“There will be entertainment from one of Brisbane’s top cover groups Hamilton Band, who will be supported by local musicians, while attendees can enjoy a three-course meal, silent auctions, live auctions and much more.

“Most importantly, the night is all about raising vital funds for four very worthy local organisations, who were chosen after consultation with the Mayor’s Ball committee.”

Cr Burnett said the Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball had raised nearly $400,000 for local charities and organisations since 2013.

“This event has collectively raised $391,801 since 2013, with Santos GLNG generously sponsoring the Mayor’s Charity Ball since that time,” he said.

“I know council’s events and entertainment team will do a fantastic job to ensure the event is a memorable night for all attendees.”

VisitHERE for more information about the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball.

