Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
News

NAMED: Man released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Kemp has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

The 69-year-old Roma man who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via video link from the Brisbane correctional facility on Tuesday was released on bail.

Kemp is facing one charge of making child exploitation material, three charges of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of unlawful stalking.

He has been in custody since September 16, 2019 which is the date police intercepted him.

Kemp has been granted bail on the conditions that he will not have access to the internet other than for the purposes of emailing, banking and legal proceedings.

Kemp who is yet to enter his pleas for the charges has had his case adjourned for mention on July 7 at 9am in the Roma Magistrates Court.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        Breaking Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        premium_icon Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

        Travel The countdown is on for Heron and Wilson Island to reopen and to celebrate they’re...

        • 20th May 2020 3:12 PM
        Free workshops help businesses plan for recovery

        premium_icon Free workshops help businesses plan for recovery

        News Rio Tinto Here for Business is helping workplaces find new opportunities as...

        • 20th May 2020 3:40 PM