NAMED: Man accused of 9-hour shotgun rampage in court

Damien Gallaher is accused of multiple offences after an argument at a Gympie hotel at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Southside man who allegedly went on a nine hour shooting spree through the region on Saturday night appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court today (Monday).

Supported by his family who sat in the public gallery, Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher faced 10 charges that were all allegedly committed after an argument with a colleague in a local pub.

Mr Gallaher was accused of driving through Gympie region streets in his Holden Commodore firing a shotgun at several locations including his workplace, doing a burnout that caused his rear tyres to rip from the rims and breaking into his workplace where he took a truck and crashed it into a tree.

Appearing before Magistrate Callaghan today, Mr Gallaher didn't enter a plea and looked straight ahead, not acknowledging his family who appeared to be trying to meet his eyes.

Solicitor Mark Oliver told the court the amount of alcohol Mr Gallaher allegedly consumed did not normally affect him in such an extreme way.

The defendant’s Commodore on the left was severely damaged with a smashed windscreen and ripped up back tyres. Also pictured is the truck he allegedly crashed and the shotgun used.

"The facts state that he allegedly had 10 schooners of beer plus about six mixed drinks over a four-hour period," Mr Oliver said.

"My client has consumed alcohol at that level previously and can offer no reason as to why he may have driven as alleged.

"There is a possibility that he may have been given what is colloquially called a 'mickey finn' for him to possibly act in this alleged way."

Mr Oliver asked Magistrate Chris Callaghan for a court order to be made that a blood or urine sample be taken to reveal if Mr Gallaher did have drugs in his system, but Mr Callaghan said it wasn't in his power to do so.

﻿"Someone is going to have to organise and you can ask the permission of the watch house keeper for a medical practitioner to enter the watch house and take a sample," Mr Callaghan said.

The matter was adjourned until this Thursday, March 4, for the drug test to be completed.

As Mr Gallaher was escorted out of the courtroom, one of his family members said "love you" but he ignored the comment and didn't make eye contact.