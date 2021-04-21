NAMED: Lockyer drug growing trio ran sophisticated operation

Darren Troy McVey, Tyesen Matthew Barker and Felicity Maree Moore in Gatton Court for multiple drugs charges.

Darren Troy McVey, Tyesen Matthew Barker and Felicity Maree Moore in Gatton Court for multiple drugs charges.

Despite growing a significant amount of cannabis for their own use, a Lockyer Valley trio have sold their weed in order to keep their personal operation afloat.

Darren Troy McVey, Felicity Maree Moore and Tyesen Matthew Barker had almost 325g of cannabis leaf in their possession along with 58 plants at their Regency Downs property.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19, their lawyer Michael McMillan of McMillan Criminal Law, said while it was a "sophisticated" operation, it "wasn't great".

"It was generating a significant amount of drugs, but they were using significant amount of drugs and the sales were keeping it going," he said.

Prosecutor Brianna Trenear from Toowoomba Prosecutions detailed the case and said police fronted with a search warrant at the co-accused home on October 1 at 8.45am.

Tyesen Matthew Barker in Gatton Magistrates Court.

Initially, when police raided the trio's home, Barker, 21, and Moore, 28, who were home at the time, failed to declare any items of interest.

During the search, McVey, 46, arrived home.

During a search in a room near the kitchen, police found a large quantity of cannabis in jars and containers weighing 233.9 grams, Ms Trenear said.

Barker made several admissions that the cannabis also belonged to his stepfather - McVey.

After initially denying and upon further questioning, the defendant made admissions to being a cannabis grower in the rear shed of the property.

Police found numerous grow tents containing 58 cannabis plants ranging from small to adult sized.

In the shed, police uncovered an air dryer with about 46g of cannabis, believed to be removed from the cultivated cannabis plants.

They also found white polystyrene boxes containing four large bags of cannabis leaves along with an air-drying rack with another 46g of dried cannabis.

During the search police also found various accessories including heat lamps, fans, electrical cords, fertilisers, chemicals and several smoking utensils.

Felicity Maree Moore in Gatton Magistrates Court.

When questioning Barker, he told police he sold a "quarter ounce" of cannabis for $100 but refused to name the person he sold it to, Ms Trenear said.

In one of the defendant's bedrooms, police located the wallet with two $50 notes and a review of one of the defendant's mobile phones revealed it had been used to facilitate the supply.

Mr McMillan detailed his clients, saying Barker was employed as a kitchen hand, Moore was unemployed, and McVey was employed in the mechanical industry.

He said Moore had previously been issued a probation order and then had a "terrible problem" with her former partner in a bad domestic relationship.

He said McVey had history dating back to 2005, including drug issues.

"Regrettably, the three of them have become embarked on growing drugs to support their own drug problems," Mr McMillan said.

He said rehabilitation was important, especially for the "young man" Barker.

Darren Troy McVey in Gatton Magistrates Court.

"The prime mover here is Mr McVey, he was the author of the exercise," Mr McMillan said.

Mr McMillan suggested community service for both Barker and McVey but said it would be difficult for Moore considering her pregnancy.

Adjustments were made to one of McVey's charges where the police offered no evidence and adjusted the possession of dangerous drugs schedule two charge for all three defendants.

They all pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes, two charges of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangers drugs, producing dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

Moore also pleaded guilty to receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying.

Magistrate Howard Osborne issued a probation order for 15 months to report to probation and parole and take part in programs and counselling suggested to them.

For Barker and McVey further ordered to perform 80 hours of community service within 12 months.

Barker had no conviction recorded, but a conviction was recorded for Moore and McVey.