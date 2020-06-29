NAMED: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

A number of people have faced Gladstone courts with drug charges.

A NUMBER of drug dealers go through Gladstone’s courts every year.

The Observer looks back on four such cases from the past year.

Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

A WOMAN has been jailed for supplying drugs after she was found with 500g of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.

Tracey Ann Peters was convicted and spent a month in jail after pleading guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to charges including supply drugs, possess suspected proceeds and possess dangerous drugs.

Parents feel ‘blessed’ son was busted with drugs

Ricky Zane Read was pulled over by police in July 2018 for a random breath test.

PARENTS of a Gladstone man felt “blessed” when their 26-year-old was caught supplying and in possession of meth, a court has heard.

Read pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone to several drug possession and supply charges.

‘Usually go jail sentences’: Firm warning for drug suppliers

“THIS is your first and last warning – get that into your head.”

Gladstone’s new magistrate Bevan Manthey made it clear during court proceedings he had no tolerance for drug suppliers.

“This supply of drugs is getting down to these kids,” Mr Manthey told Reilly Tayla Brown.

Brown pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possess property suspected of having been used in commission of a drug offence, possess anything used in the commission of a crime, produce dangerous drugs and supply dangerous drugs.

Drug supplier top of Magistrate’s ‘hit list’

ANOTHER drug supplier has felt the wrath of magistrate Bevan Manthey when told he was now number one on Mr Manthey’s hit list.

“You’re quite fortunate it was low level today, but after today the gloves are off,” Mr Manthey told Ricky Leigh Stodart, who pleaded guilty to supply dangerous drugs; produce dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drugs; two counts of possess dangerous drugs; two counts of possess utensils; and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.