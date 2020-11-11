NAMED: Gladstone’s worst streets for drug crimes

A LOW hum comes from a jet engine at the nearby airport, soft music plays from a radio on a job site, and a dog starts to bark.

As the sun sets on Campbell Street in West Gladstone, it appears just like any other suburban street.

But the latest drug crime statistics released by the Queensland Police Service paint a far less appealing picture.

They show that during October alone, 21 drug-related crimes were detected in West Gladstone with Campbell Street responsible for five of those.

The overall numbers for the Harbour City last month look even worse - 67 drug-related crimes in total.

An elderly West Gladstone resident spoken to by The Observer, who did not wish to be identified, said the data came as no surprise.

She said residents in the area were well aware of the drug-offending that occurred.

“We are certain that there has been, I know that,” she said.

“You don’t know what is going on around the corner, do you?” she added.

The woman said an ongoing issue in the area was the lack of respect residents had for police.

“Every time something goes wrong the police are blamed for it – I think it is time for the public to get their rear ends into gear and help the police,” she said.

Suburbs in the north and south of Gladstone, including Tannum Sands and Calliope, also featured prominently in the latest stats for drug-related offences (see full list of streets below).

Meanwhile the ajacent suburbs of Clinton and New Auckland were responsible for two of the most prevalent drug offence clusters over the past month.

QPS Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher said Gladstone police had conducted a number of recent search warrants, raids and personal searches.

It’s also the reason Gladstone police are urging residents to lock up valuables, residential or commercial, to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Detectives charged a man with supplying dangerous drugs after intercepting a car near Gladstone recently.

“We are currently investigating the sneak thefts of unlocked motor vehicles in the New Auckland area and the use of a stolen credit card at five businesses in Gladstone,” Snr Sgt Butcher said.

“But these matters will be solved due to the complainant businesses having CCTV.

“The reason behind the spike (in police arrests) is due to the hard work and determination of Gladstone Police to get out and arrest these type of offenders.”

Snr Sgt Butcher said the 88 matters were dealt with by police in a number of ways.

“Search warrants, person checks and other policing methods were used to reduce drug-related matters especially in these 88 incidents,” he said.

DRUG-RELATED OFFENCE HOT SPOTS (OCTOBER 2020)

BARNEY POINT

Wood Street – 3

CLINTON

Campbell Street – 5

Pashley Street – 2

GLADSTONE CENTRAL

Lord Street – 2

Yaroon Street – 3

KIN KORA

Wilgan Street – 2

NEW AUCKLAND

Penda Ave – 4

Willow Street – 2

Wattle Street – 2

SOUTH GLADSTONE

Dean Street – 3

McCann Street – 2

Bonar Street – 2

WEST GLADSTONE

Ellen Street – 2

REPORT DRUGS: There are currently four ways to report a drug dealer or suspected drug lab:

Report online

Report directly to your local police station

Contact Policelink on 131 444

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (only if you wish to report anonymously)

