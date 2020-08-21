NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

A number of unlicensed drivers have fronted court recently.

A number of unlicensed drivers have fronted court recently.

A NUMBER of motorists front Gladstone Magistrates court each week for unlicensed driving offences.

David Albert Hobden pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, SPER suspended, on Monday.

The court was told Hobden was intercepted on Campbell St, Clinton, on April 7, where checks showed he had been SPER suspended since March 11.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gregory Douglas Lea, 39, also pleaded guilty on Monday to driving without a licence, SPER suspended.

The court was told Lea was intercepted while driving a moped on July 20.

Licence checks showed he had been suspended since February 29.

His defence lawyer said he had no idea he was suspended at the time and hadn’t driven since the interception.

Lea was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more court

Man’s seven-page criminal history comes back to bite

Man back in custody 2 hours after getting suspended sentence

Man abuses pregnant woman, threatens to burn home

Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence