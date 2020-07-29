Menu
COURT: A number of motorists have pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving in Gladstone court.
News

NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUMBER of motorists plead guilty to a range of unlicensed driving offences each week in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

On Monday, Shacody Jamie Kaui pleaded guilty to driving without a licence SPER suspension.

The court was told Kaui was intercepted at 11pm on the Bruce Highway on April 9 for speeding. Licence checks showed she had been SPER suspended since December 26.

Kaui was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Christopher Alfred Downie, 35, also pleaded guilty to driving when his licence was SPER suspended.

The court was told Downie was intercepted on April 29 at 2.15pm where checks showed he had been SPER suspended since Christmas last year.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Downie was a courier driver and would lose his employment because of this.

She said he moved from New South Wales last year and thought he updated his address.

He has since sorted the matter.

Downie was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Daniel McIntosh, 38, also pleaded guilty to driving with a SPER suspension.

A licence check on April 11 showed he had been suspended since January 31.

The court was told it turned out McIntosh had missed a payment and due to having his phone stolen he didn’t get the text from SPER telling him.

McIntosh was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

