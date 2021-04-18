NAMED: Gladstone Region Youth Council 2021

Nine young people from the Gladstone region have been appointed as representatives on the Gladstone Region Youth Council for 2021.

In a general meeting on April 6, Gladstone Regional Council officially welcomed the applicants who are from Gladstone, Agnes Water, Calliope, Burua, Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Aaron Yea, Alexa Marxsen, Brooke Assman, Charlise Falconer, Layla Dow, Rommiel Malig, Stella Porter, Tayla Cubis, William Patrick and Gypsy Cantwell have all been appointed.

Community Development and Events general manager Kylie Lee said the youth council would participate in the Mayor’s Youth Breakfast, Youth Ally Pilot Program against domestic and family violence, Youth Week, Volunteer’s Week, Seniors Week and Mental Health Week.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said she wanted to see the youth council get more involved with mainstream council activities.

“One of the things we want to do with the young people that are putting their hands up is to get them a real taste of what it’s like to be in council,” Cr Muszkat said.

Cr Muszkat offered the youth council to open more council events.

“I guess it’s just some type of progression of this youth council activating if we can consider in the future having them jump on board with some of the things we do that would be wonderful for their development and ourselves too,” Cr Muszkat said.

“Apart from some meet and greet we don’t get to see them often, I would love to see them more.”

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said councillors were rostered to attend every youth meeting but sometimes time didn’t permit.

“I know our diary sometimes doesn’t permit but we make every effort to attend when we can.”

The term of the Youth Council membership is from February to November.