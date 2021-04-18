Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Regional Council have officially welcomed the Gladstone Region Youth Council for 2021.
Gladstone Regional Council have officially welcomed the Gladstone Region Youth Council for 2021.
Council News

NAMED: Gladstone Region Youth Council 2021

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Apr 2021 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Nine young people from the Gladstone region have been appointed as representatives on the Gladstone Region Youth Council for 2021.

In a general meeting on April 6, Gladstone Regional Council officially welcomed the applicants who are from Gladstone, Agnes Water, Calliope, Burua, Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Aaron Yea, Alexa Marxsen, Brooke Assman, Charlise Falconer, Layla Dow, Rommiel Malig, Stella Porter, Tayla Cubis, William Patrick and Gypsy Cantwell have all been appointed.

Community Development and Events general manager Kylie Lee said the youth council would participate in the Mayor’s Youth Breakfast, Youth Ally Pilot Program against domestic and family violence, Youth Week, Volunteer’s Week, Seniors Week and Mental Health Week.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said she wanted to see the youth council get more involved with mainstream council activities.

“One of the things we want to do with the young people that are putting their hands up is to get them a real taste of what it’s like to be in council,” Cr Muszkat said.

Cr Muszkat offered the youth council to open more council events.

“I guess it’s just some type of progression of this youth council activating if we can consider in the future having them jump on board with some of the things we do that would be wonderful for their development and ourselves too,” Cr Muszkat said.

“Apart from some meet and greet we don’t get to see them often, I would love to see them more.”

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said councillors were rostered to attend every youth meeting but sometimes time didn’t permit.

“I know our diary sometimes doesn’t permit but we make every effort to attend when we can.”

The term of the Youth Council membership is from February to November.

gladstone regional council gladstone regional youth council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Grim global milestone reached

    Grim global milestone reached
    • 18th Apr 2021 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail gains traction

        Community Cr Burnett said that once completed, the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has the potential to become a regionally significant attraction.

        Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        Premium Content Two people involved in New Auckland car crash

        News A trailer came off a truck on the same road earlier this morning.

        Old switch room transformed into tourism kiosk

        Premium Content Old switch room transformed into tourism kiosk

        News The old switch room was left behind after Gladstone Ports Corporation...

        Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place next week

        Premium Content Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place next week

        News The operation is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management...