NAMED: Gladstone motorists caught drink-driving

Four drivers faced court last week for drink-driving. Picture: File.

Four drivers faced court last week for drink-driving. Picture: File.

Four motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving charges.

Michael Charles Kelly returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.058 when intercepted on Bruce Hwy at Benaraby on January 24.

Kelly, 38, was fined $325 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Anastasia Schmidt, 18, returned a reading of 0.150 when intercepted on Philip St in Gladstone on February 4.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

John Jason Bartle, 66, blew 0.210 on Ann St in Gladstone on February 2.

He was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kathy Ann Edwards, 40, returned a reading of 0.194 when intercepted on Short St in Gladstone on December 8.

She was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for nine months.