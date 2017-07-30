NAMED: Gladstone drink drivers in court last week

NAMED: Seven people plead guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

It looks like Gladstone drivers are still not getting the message.

Seven people pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

They received sentences ranging from suspended jail terms to a one month licence disqualification.

All but one of the drivers were under the age of 40.

Christopher Rudy Bligh, 32, was intercepted on two separate occasions at Harbour Tce in Gladstone, recording blood alcohol content readings 0.168% and 0.117%.



He was sentenced to two years of probation and a six month licence disqualification for the higher reading, and a four month sentence suspended for two years plus a further three month disqualification for the lower reading.

Mavis May McKay, 30, was intercepted by police on Queens St at Ayr, and blew 0.087%.



She was fined $500 and will not be able to drive for three months.

Tegan Maree Plover, 31, blew a low-level reading of 0.061% after being intercepted on Venus St, Gladstone.



She was fined $350 and disqualified from holding a licence for the minimum term of one month.

Catherine Mary Handley, 47, and Ricardo Alfara Villareal, 39, received the same sentence for their readings of 0.065% and 0.062% respectively.



Handley was caught by police on Dingo Mount Flora Rd, Middlemount, while Villareal was intercepted on Roberts St in Gladstone.

Piki Tane Riki, 25, was fined $1000 and won't be able to drive for three months after recording a blood alcohol content reading of 0.085% on Glenlyon St, Gladstone.