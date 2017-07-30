25°
News

NAMED: Gladstone drink drivers in court last week

Andrew Thorpe
| 30th Jul 2017 7:36 PM
NAMED: Seven people plead guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.
NAMED: Seven people plead guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court last week. Iain Curry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

It looks like Gladstone drivers are still not getting the message.

Seven people pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

They received sentences ranging from suspended jail terms to a one month licence disqualification.

All but one of the drivers were under the age of 40.

  • Christopher Rudy Bligh, 32, was intercepted on two separate occasions at Harbour Tce in Gladstone, recording blood alcohol content readings 0.168% and 0.117%.

    He was sentenced to two years of probation and a six month licence disqualification for the higher reading, and a four month sentence suspended for two years plus a further three month disqualification for the lower reading.
  • Mavis May McKay, 30, was intercepted by police on Queens St at Ayr, and blew 0.087%.

    She was fined $500 and will not be able to drive for three months.
  • Tegan Maree Plover, 31, blew a low-level reading of 0.061% after being intercepted on Venus St, Gladstone.

    She was fined $350 and disqualified from holding a licence for the minimum term of one month.
  • Catherine Mary Handley, 47, and Ricardo Alfara Villareal, 39, received the same sentence for their readings of 0.065% and 0.062% respectively.

    Handley was caught by police on Dingo Mount Flora Rd, Middlemount, while Villareal was intercepted on Roberts St in Gladstone.
  • Piki Tane Riki, 25, was fined $1000 and won't be able to drive for three months after recording a blood alcohol content reading of 0.085% on Glenlyon St, Gladstone.
  • Michael William Wymark Adams, 26, was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650 after blowing 0.105% on Goondoon St, Gladstone.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  drink driving gladstone crime gladstone drink drivers gladstone police

Teenager overboard off CQ coast sparks calls for help

Teenager overboard off CQ coast sparks calls for help

Emergency services alerted after boy drifts away from boat at Gladstone.

GALLERY: Relay raises $80,000 for cancer research

SOMBRE: The candlelight vigil at Gladstone's Relay for Life on Saturday was a moving experience.

More than 500 take part in Relay for Life Gladstone

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.

'Humbled': Gladstone councillor receives police medal

GREAT WORK: Glenn Churchill (centre) was presented with a medal from the Queensland Police Service.

Glenn Churchill commended for his service

Local Partners

Newborn proves very content

Newborn Piper is going easy on new parents Isaac and Katie Bramer.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Trees: 'the lungs of the world'

DOWN AND DIRTY: Paul Alive and Dylan Cassell help out at the National Tree Day planting at Joe Joseph Drive Park.

150 plants in the ground in no time.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

IMAGINE being on live television when all of a sudden you start feeling something crawl down your arm.

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

These are some of the celebs who have fallen foul of the law

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

The Nash guitar with distinct markings that was taken.

The "one-off, hand painted by Victor Rubin" saxaphone was stolen

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $449,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $307,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A UNIT THAT IS READY TO GO!

5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $105,000

Move straight into this great unit which is close to the CBD, ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get yourself on to the property ladder...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market