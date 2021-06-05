Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

GEA Communications Coordinator Cameron McCrohon and Business Trainee Kristy Niemand were excited to advise CCRDFV chairperson Vicki Dredge (centre) that CCRDFV will be the beneficiary of this year's GEA charity golf day presented by Kaefer.

GEA Communications Coordinator Cameron McCrohon and Business Trainee Kristy Niemand were excited to advise CCRDFV chairperson Vicki Dredge (centre) that CCRDFV will be the beneficiary of this year's GEA charity golf day presented by Kaefer.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance has revealed the beneficiary of its much anticipated 2021 charity golf day.

Golfers taking part should wear a splash of purple as it was revealed the Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence was to be the beneficiary.

The CCRDFV was selected by Gladstone Engineering Alliance members as their charity of choice for this year’s day on the green.

CCRDFV is a community of dedicated and passionate stakeholders whose mission is to conquer the combined effects of domestic and family violence in the region.

GEA general manager Chantale Lane said it was terrific to see the alliance’s members select CCRDFV as the beneficiary of this year’s charity day.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Not only will CCRDFV receive the proceeds from the day to assist them in the great work they do in our community, but promotion of the event will help create awareness for their initiatives,” Ms Lane said.

CCRDFV chairman Vicki Dredge said they were excited to be have asked to participate in the day.

“We work with a number of community groups to provide much needed education and awareness to the Gladstone region about the signs and effects of domestic and family violence,” Ms Dredge said.

“Everyone has the right to live an abuse free life and our initiatives aim to bring this change to the community.

“By connecting with businesses who are members of GEA and with this popular event publicly promoted throughout the community we will be able to increase the awareness of what we do and just how important it is to rid domestic and family violence from homes in our community.”

More Gladstone community stories:

– $500K plan to improve safety of coast road

– Full list of MPs who’ve had the Covid jab

– Ecofest to make long-awaited return