NAMED: Five motorists caught drink-driving

Five drivers faced Gladstone courts last week for drink-driving charges. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Five motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving charges.

Fiona Michelle Dwyer returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.085 when intercepted on Dawson Highway at Calliope on January 31.

Dwyer, 40, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Daniel Peter Willersdorf, 38, returned a reading of 0.081 when intercepted on Moores Creek Road in Rockhampton on January 23.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Kirk Swindale, 29, blew 0.068 on Herbert Street in Gladstone on February 12.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Mark Stewart Wllwood, 27, returned a reading of 0.154 when intercepted on Wilga Street in Gladstone on February 13.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Kathryn Ann Gumz, 52, blew 0.083 on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough on November 27.

She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.