NAMED: Drug drivers caught on Gladstone region roads

DRUG DRIVERS: Three people have pleaded guilty to drug driving on Monday. Picture: RICHARD JUPE.

A NUMBER of drug drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Joanne Lee Ware, 41, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The court heard she returned a positive test for methylamphetamine.

She was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The court heard Alana Finch, 25, had smoked marijuana the day before she was intercepted at 11.33pm.

She returned a positive test for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.

She was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

After trying to joke around failed to amuse the magistrate, Barry Leonard Ezzy pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was intercepted in Kirkwood where he tested positive for marijuana which he made admissions to smoking before he was stopped, the court was told.

He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.