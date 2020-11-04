NAMED: Drivers caught with no licence front court

Here are drivers who have faced Gladstone Magistrates Court for unlicensed driving.

Here are drivers who have faced Gladstone Magistrates Court for unlicensed driving.

EACH week a number of drivers front Gladstone Magistrates Court on unlicensed driving offences.

Jodie Anne Gregor, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlicensed driving while SPER suspended, and two counts of failing to appear.

Gregor was intercepted in Brisbane City on April 18, where police found her licence had been SPER suspended in February.

She then failed to appear in court on September 21.

When she was found on September 30 she said she’d forgotten her court date.

Gregor failed to appear again on October 6.

When found on October 14, she said she was self-isolating after returning from a COVID-19 hot spot.

Gregor was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Samantha Jane Petersen, 53, also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlicensed driving.

Her offence was due to a demerit point suspension.

She was intercepted on April 6 at Miriam Vale where checks confirmed the demerit point suspension.

Petersen was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read about more unlicensed drivers:

Woman who illegally entered QLD found with several syringes

NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

‘You can either rot in a jail cell or sort yourself out’