Here are drivers who have faced Gladstone Magistrates Court for unlicensed driving.
Crime

NAMED: Drivers caught with no licence front court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
EACH week a number of drivers front Gladstone Magistrates Court on unlicensed driving offences.

Jodie Anne Gregor, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlicensed driving while SPER suspended, and two counts of failing to appear.

Gregor was intercepted in Brisbane City on April 18, where police found her licence had been SPER suspended in February.

She then failed to appear in court on September 21.

When she was found on September 30 she said she’d forgotten her court date.

Gregor failed to appear again on October 6.

When found on October 14, she said she was self-isolating after returning from a COVID-19 hot spot.

Gregor was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Samantha Jane Petersen, 53, also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlicensed driving.

Her offence was due to a demerit point suspension.

She was intercepted on April 6 at Miriam Vale where checks confirmed the demerit point suspension.

Petersen was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone unlicensed driver gladstone unlicensed drivers
Gladstone Observer

