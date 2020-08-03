NAMED: Drink-drivers in Gladstone court

DRINK DRIVER: Nine defendants pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone court this week.

DRINK DRIVER: Nine defendants pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone court this week.

NINE motorists pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Stephen John Norio, 49, returned a reading of 0.084 on Ann Street, Gladstone. He was convicted and fined $800, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Find out what happened: Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons

Shirley Jane Skewes, 45, was intercepted on King George Street in Mt Larcom where she was found to be over the middle alcohol limit at 0.105. She was convicted and fined $400, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Deborah Sills was just over the limit when she was stopped by police on Philip Street, Gladstone. The 53-year-old returned a reading of 0.055, was fined $400, and disqualified from driving for one month. She was spared a recorded conviction.

Michel Grandon McNamara was on a provisional licence when he returned a reading of 0.032 on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby. The 45-year-old was convicted and fined $600, and disqualified from driving for nine months.

John Colin Hurry, 56, drove on the Bruce Highway at Bororen when he returned a reading of 0.058. He was convicted and fined $400, and disqualified from driving for six weeks.

Hayden Albert Wilson, 26, was intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Glenwood. His reading was 0.056 which resulted in a $400 fine and a one month disqualification.

Floyd Liam Kerswell was the week’s youngest drink-driver with the highest reading. The 24-year-old had an alcohol reading of 0.174 when he was intercepted on the Dawson Highway in Gladstone. He was convicted and fined $900, and disqualified from driving for six months.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

Tracey Kathleen Samin, 55, was intercepted further down the Dawson Highway at Calliope where she returned a reading of 0.085. She was convicted and fined $500, and disqualified from driving for four months.

Narinda Emery had a similar reading of 0.084 when the 38-year-old was intercepted on Hanson Road, Gladstone. She was convicted and fined $800, and disqualified from driving for six months.