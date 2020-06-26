Menu
Nine people this week pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Crime

NAMED: Drink-drivers in court this week

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
NINE motorists pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink-driving charges.

Brett Leigh Cassidy, 42, blew 0.156 on Dalrymple Dr, Gladstone. He was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Matthew Steven Sorafumo, 29, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.086 on Tannum Sands Rd, Tannum Sands. He was convicted and fined $700 and disqualified from driving for a month.

James Edwin Bell, 53, blew 0.143 on Derby St, Gladstone. He was convicted, fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Scott Daniel Bates was caught double the limit, blowing 0.1 on Booth Ave, Tannum Sands. The 30-year-old was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Patrick Sean Graham, 20, returned a reading of 0.126 on Dawson Rd, Gladstone. He copped a conviction, $600 fine and six-month disqualification.

Anthony Edward Dendle, 29, blew 0.077 on the Bruce Highway, River Ranch. He was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Lee Graham Porth, 62, was just over the limit at 0.054 on Dawson Rd, Gladstone. He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Colin Western returned a reading of 0.018 on Ronald Cr, Benaraby. He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Keith Robert McConnell, 36, blew 0.118 on Wyndham Ave, Boyne Island. He was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Penalties may very depending on a person’s criminal history or personal circumstance.

