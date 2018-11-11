NAMED: Drink drivers busted on Gladstone roads

THREE drink drivers were fined in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Sean Michael Cooper-Clancy was busted drink driving on Young St and returned a blood alcohol reading of .113.

The 24-year-old was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

John Bradley de Graaf, 36, was driving on Kirkwood Rd when intercepted by police.

He returned a reading of .069%, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Glen Antony Johnson will be out from behind the wheel for one month after he was caught driving with a reading of .056.

The 30-year-old was driving in Gin Gin on Mulgrave St at the time.

He was fined $600.