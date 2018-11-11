Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone region drink drivers
Gladstone region drink drivers Alistair Brightman
News

NAMED: Drink drivers busted on Gladstone roads

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Nov 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE drink drivers were fined in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Sean Michael Cooper-Clancy was busted drink driving on Young St and returned a blood alcohol reading of .113.

The 24-year-old was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

John Bradley de Graaf, 36, was driving on Kirkwood Rd when intercepted by police.

He returned a reading of .069%, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Glen Antony Johnson will be out from behind the wheel for one month after he was caught driving with a reading of .056.

The 30-year-old was driving in Gin Gin on Mulgrave St at the time.

He was fined $600.

alcohol arrest drink drive driving under influence gladstone name and shame police rbt
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Remembrance Day across Gladstone - in pictures

    premium_icon Remembrance Day across Gladstone - in pictures

    News Thousands of Gladstone residents attended commemorative services across the region to pay their respects to the country's fallen solders and veterans.

    • 11th Nov 2018 2:55 PM
    'Mortified': Drunk tradie nearly hits police at RBT site

    premium_icon 'Mortified': Drunk tradie nearly hits police at RBT site

    News Gladstone man's shocking BAC reading nearly sends him to jail

    Boyne Island mum and dad busted in police search

    premium_icon Boyne Island mum and dad busted in police search

    News Parents face court after police find illicit items at home

    • 11th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Fire crews battle separate bushfires near Bruce Hwy

    Fire crews battle separate bushfires near Bruce Hwy

    News FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway.

    Local Partners