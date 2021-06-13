Menu
Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Health

NAMED: CQHHS unveil new board members

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Jun 2021 2:00 PM
The Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service have named their new board members, while some old faces remain.

John Abbott is the newest addition to the nine-person board, while existing members Lisa Caffery, Dr Anna Vanderstaay and Dr Poya Sobhanian have been reappointed.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said Mr Abbott had a wealth of experience working in executive and board roles.

“I’d like to welcome him to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board,” Minister D’Ath said.

“An engineer by trade, Mr Abbott has held a host of leadership positions in the energy sector and is an experienced company director.

“He is currently the Chancellor of Central Queensland University and the Deputy Chair of Regional Development Australia (Central and Western Queensland).

“We’re fortunate to have someone of Mr Abbott’s credentials on board. I know that he will work hard to ensure Central Queenslanders continue to receive excellent health services.”


Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board’s members are:

  • Mr Paul Bell AM (Chair)
  • Mr John Abbott AM
  • Ms Lisa Caffery
  • Dr Poya Sobhanian
  • Dr Anna Vanderstaay
  • Professor Fiona Coulson
  • Ms Tina Zawila
  • Ms Leanne Wilson
  • Mr Matthew Cook

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

