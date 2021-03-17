NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener
CQ Capras coach Guy Williams has named his squad for Round 1 of the Intrust Super Cup.
The Capras will head south to tackle the Tweed Heads Seagulls at their home ground at 3pm on Saturday.
Jack Madden will captain the team, which includes former Norths Devils’ forward Nixon Putt and former Redcliffe Dolphin and PNG World Nines representative Jedidiah Simbiken.
It also includes talented young forward Tyler Szepanowski, who returns to Central Queensland determined to make his mark in the Intrust Super Cup after playing with the Burleigh Bears in the Gold Coast Rugby League competition.
READ:UP TO DATE: Every Capras Intrust Super Cup signing
The Capras enjoyed wins in two of their three pre-season trials, one of them a 22-point victory over the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Gladstone in late February.
Saturday’s game will be Williams’ first as the club’s head coach.
The Capras most capped player with 216 appearances, he was appointed to the position in January following the resignation of David Faiumu.
Meanwhile, Kayo is streaming two ISC games free each week, one on Saturday and one on Sunday afternoon. Visit kayosports.com.au/freebies.
The Capras ISC squad:
1. Blake Moore
2. Jedidiah Simbiken
3. Larson Dale-Doyle
4. Nathan Bassani
5. Jake Maizen
6. Radean Robinson
7. Jack Madden (c)
8. Harrison Leonard
9. Treymaine Brown
10. Tyler Szepanowski
11. Nixon Putt
12. Jesse Jennings
13. Lachlan Hubner
14. Joel Holdsworth
15. McKenzie Yei
16. Aaron Teroi
17. Ryan Jeffrey
18. Chalice Atoi
19. Maika Tudravu