Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament
Calliope’s annual polocrosse carnival attracted teams from the Gold Coast to Townsville to Roma to compete for a number of grades.
The Calliope Polocrosse Annual Carnival was held at J.S. Neill-Ballantine Park Racecourse Reserve on June 12 and 13.
The trophies were sponsored by Calliope Community Bank, Ulton Accountants, Nutrien Rockhampton, Ron Streeter Motors, Calliope Central Bowls Club and CRT Calliope.
A Grade Results (Streeter Memorial Rose bowl Cup)
- Winners - Tansey 1
- Runners Up - ROW
- Best Male Player - Blake Wells (Tansey)
- Best Female Player - Beth Hafey (Tansey)
B Grade Results (Archay Memorial Cup)
- Winners - Wandoan
- Runners Up - Calliope 1
- Best Male Player - Sam Wriede (Calliope)
- Best Female Player - Emily Bowden (Wandoan)
C Grade Results
- Winners - Nebo/St Lawrence
- Runners Up - Roma
- Best Male Player - Kel Booth (Roma)
- Best Female Player - Georgia McFadzen (Nebo/St Lawrence)
D Grade Results
- Winners - Gold Coast 2
- Runners Up - Emerald
- Best Male Player - Brendon Summers (Gold Coast)
- Best Female Player - Ella Donald (Gold Coast)
Best Section in A and B Grades
Tansey 1 - Trent Collins, Grant Wells, Blake Wells
Best Section in C and D Grades
Nebo - Georgia McFadzen, Layne Reilly, Mat McFadzen
Mini Juniors
Charlie Donald, Ivy Donald, Brooke Hunter, Violet Carr
Best Mini Junior
Charlie Donald
Best Under 21 Player
- Male - Travis Betts (Calliope)
- Female - Jasmine Bowden (Wandoan)
Most Improved Player
Roxanne Cue (Alton Downs)
Best Local Player (Observer Trophy)
Jacob Betts (Calliope)