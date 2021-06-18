Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

Calliope’s annual polocrosse carnival attracted teams from the Gold Coast to Townsville to Roma to compete for a number of grades.

The Calliope Polocrosse Annual Carnival was held at J.S. Neill-Ballantine Park Racecourse Reserve on June 12 and 13.

The trophies were sponsored by Calliope Community Bank, Ulton Accountants, Nutrien Rockhampton, Ron Streeter Motors, Calliope Central Bowls Club and CRT Calliope.

A Grade Results (Streeter Memorial Rose bowl Cup)

Winners - Tansey 1

Runners Up - ROW

Best Male Player - Blake Wells (Tansey)

Best Female Player - Beth Hafey (Tansey)

B Grade Results (Archay Memorial Cup)

Winners - Wandoan

Runners Up - Calliope 1

Best Male Player - Sam Wriede (Calliope)

Best Female Player - Emily Bowden (Wandoan)

C Grade Results

Winners - Nebo/St Lawrence

Runners Up - Roma

Best Male Player - Kel Booth (Roma)

Best Female Player - Georgia McFadzen (Nebo/St Lawrence)

D Grade Results

Winners - Gold Coast 2

Runners Up - Emerald

Best Male Player - Brendon Summers (Gold Coast)

Best Female Player - Ella Donald (Gold Coast)

Best Section in A and B Grades

Tansey 1 - Trent Collins, Grant Wells, Blake Wells

Best Section in C and D Grades

Nebo - Georgia McFadzen, Layne Reilly, Mat McFadzen

Mini Juniors

Charlie Donald, Ivy Donald, Brooke Hunter, Violet Carr

Best Mini Junior

Charlie Donald

Best Under 21 Player

Male - Travis Betts (Calliope)

Female - Jasmine Bowden (Wandoan)

Most Improved Player

Roxanne Cue (Alton Downs)

Best Local Player (Observer Trophy)

Jacob Betts (Calliope)