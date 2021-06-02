Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher encouraged local community groups to apply for the next round of Community Gambling Benefit Fund funding.

Nine Gladstone groups have been selected to share in more than $263,000 in State Government funding.

The Palaszczuk government announced Tuesday that grant recipients for round 108 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund had been made official.

Seven hundred non-for-profit organisations across Queensland are set to benefit from $17.5 million in funding.

From those, the following local organisations were selected to receive funding this round:

Early Settlers Shooting Association Inc., $31,406 to install shade structures.

Gladstone Calliope Equestrian Group Incorporated, $34,815 to purchase equipment and upgrade facilities.

Gladstone Roller Derby Inc., $11,550 to purchase a trailer.

Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band Inc., $21,487 to upgrade the facility and purchase equipment.

Gladstone Maritime History Society Inc. TA Gladstone Maritime Museum, $35,000 to purchase display cases.

Tannum Sands State High School Parents and Citizens Association, $26,268 to replace the playground structure.

Tannum/Boyne Seagulls Junior RLFC Incorporated, $35,000 to purchase topsoil to construct the Rugby field.

The Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited, $34,937 to purchase furniture and equipment.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone Inc., $33,635 to purchase a jet ski, trailer and equipment.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Gambling Community Benefit Fund was a great way to get a big financial boost for projects that might otherwise be out of reach.

“Grants of up to $35,000 are available for equipment, facility upgrades, events, vehicles and more,” Mr Butcher said.

“These grants are helping Queensland communities get back to business.

“I would encourage any community organisations including sporting clubs, P & Cs and not-for-profits to apply for grants of up to $35,000 for projects that will benefit their community.”

To view the full list of recipients from Round 108 and apply for Round 109 visit HERE.

