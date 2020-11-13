NAMED: 18 winners honoured at apprentice awards

The 2020 Most Improved Apprentice-Trainee of the year is Andrew Geissler.

The 2020 Most Improved Apprentice-Trainee of the year is Andrew Geissler.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is nurturing the next generation of tradespeople and reaping rewards from doing so.

There were 18 winners at the GPC’s 14th annual Apprentice and Trainee Awards event, with one student receiving the top gong.

Keagan Yasso, a fourth-year apprentice, said it was an honour to be named the GPC Apprentice of the Year.

Other award winners included:

– 2020 Most Improved Apprentice/Trainee of the year: Andrew Geissler

– Business, Computer Aided Drafting, Parks and Gardens – Christopher Datson

– Cross Industry Operations – Shaquille Stow

– Warehouse, Operations and Rigging 1st year – Gemma Cusack and Jett Muldoon

– Warehouse, Operations and Rigging 2nd year – Chris Lambert

– Mechanical, Diesel Fitting and Building Trades 1st year – Nicholas Holmes

– Mechanical, Diesel Fitting and Building Trades 2nd year – Andrew Geissler

– Mechanical, Diesel Fitting and Building Trades 3rd year- Braedy Honor

– Mechanical, Diesel Fitting and Building Trades 4th year – Keagan Yasso

– Electrical and Refrigeration Trade 1st year – Christopher Benson

– Electrical and Refrigeration Trade 2nd year – Jai Ghee

– Electrical and Refrigeration Trade 3rd year – Tom Bennett

– Electrical and Refrigeration Trade 4th year – Cooper Wilson

– Reliability and Maintenance Manager’s Safety Award to recognise an initiative in the area of workplace health and safety – Anyssa Mason and Bailey Yasso

– Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander And Australian South Sea islander – Bailey Yasso

“It’s all thanks to my family, friends and mentors at GPC who inspire, teach and support me every day,” he said.

“I’m really passionate about what I do and this award is motivation to keep learning and being the best I can be.”

The awards ceremony set out to recognise the hard work, skills and dedication of all apprentices at the port.

GPC is currently home to 63 apprentices and trainees and 17 will graduate from its renowned

training program in December.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to be training the next generation of Gladstone’s tradespeople.

“We are harnessing our local talent because they are our future tradespeople who will go on to

build our nation’s future and be well placed in the tradition of apprenticeships and traineeships, to train and support our next generation of aspiring people,” Mr Walker said.

“We’re very fortunate at the port to have and maintain such a large number of apprentices when this is not the trend across the nation and we’re committed to helping them on their journey.

“We have employees with over 40 years of invaluable knowledge and wisdom mentoring our

apprentices and trainees and that is a very valuable characteristic we are very proud of.”