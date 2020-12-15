NAMED: 13 Gladstone businesses that opened in 2020

The Observer has compiled a comprehensive list of businesses which have opened their doors to customers in the region during 2020.

The Observer has compiled a comprehensive list of businesses which have opened their doors to customers in the region during 2020.

EACH YEAR, new businesses open in Gladstone with the promise they will serve the community to the best of their ability.

Despite COVID-19 financially devastating some businesses in the region, others have walked through the fire and are flourishing on the other side.

The Observer has compiled a list of all the businesses we know to have opened their doors in 2020.

In a year that was like no other Gladstone had seen, take the time to browse through the lists of cafes, restaurants and boutique stores which have welcomed you through their doors.

READ MORE: Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

READ MORE: Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

Interior designer Tess Groen-int-woud, owner of GIW Designs, opened a shop front on Goondoon St in 2020 and said business had been “really good”.

“One side of our business, residential and commercial interior design, has been going really well throughout 2020,” Ms Groen-int-woud said.

“Then on the flip side our retail side has also been going very well because people are spending money on their homes and entertaining after COVID-19.”

Tess Groen-int-woud has expanded interior design business giw designs to a shop front on Goondoon Street.

Jessica Driessen and Kyle Brookes from The Way Out Gladstone agreed that 2020 had been challenging to begin with thanks to COVID-19, however, business had boomed back.

“Our business was a bit slow to begin with due to COVID, but it is slowly progressing,” Mr Brookes said.

“Our whole business is based on word-of-mouth, so the more people who talk about it the more well known we are and the more customers we get.”

Ms Driessen said the community had been “really fantastic” in supporting their up-and-coming business.

READ MORE: Push for paid umpiring for Gladstone netball

READ MORE: GPC receives international recognition for safety

“The people who come through and who played have been so supportive of it, seeing as though we are relatively new to the region,” she said.

“They have been really kind and offered to go and talk to their friends about it, some have even offered to dress up and scare people in our horror rooms.

“It has been really fantastic and we have had a lot of people really excited for future rooms.”

The Way Out Gladstone owners Jessica Driessen and Kyle Brookes.

Other businesses to have opened their doors to customers or clients in 2020 is as follows (no particular order):

– Auckland House

– Marina Flavours

– Tannum Buffet

– Heart Attack Snacks

– Sushi Hyo

– Ally Fashion

– Rice to Meet You Gladstone

– Dimitri’s Mediterranean Restaurant

– Just For Two

– United Service Station (Glenlyon Rd)

– Shell Service Station (Hanson Rd)

Have we missed any businesses that have opened their doors in 2020?

Let us know so we can feature your business in future editorials.